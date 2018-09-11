Mead's Baird a shining example for the Panthers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead Panthers have high expectations this season, and that fuels the fire for Senior Jonathan Baird. The three sport athlete is making a difference on both sides of the ball this season.
Baird is also a leader off the field as he has a near-perfect GPA, and he's an Eagle Scout. This makes him this week's Shining Star.
