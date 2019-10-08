Lynch proves leadership has no size requirements
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ferris Saxon football team is back near the top of the GSL standings, and one reason for their success is the leadership from their undersized defensive lineman, Liam Lynch.
At 5'7, 160 pounds, most would be surprised to see Lynch on the D-Line, but he's a valuable part of the Saxon defense.
Lynch has shown incredible dedication in the classroom and in leadership around the school, that's what makes him this week's Shining Star.
