Le hoping to leave her mark before moving on to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Prep Bullpup soccer team is off to a 2-0 start in GSL play.  They have high hopes for the rest of their season, led by this week's Shining Star, Chelsea Le.

Le is a quiet lead-by-example Senior that has been one of the better soccer players in the GSL for years.  Her skill and love of the game have gotten her a scholarship to play at Gonzaga next year.  Le's dedication in the classroom has taken care of the rest.  Le has a 4.0 GPA and will graduate in December so she can enroll at GU early to start her college career.

