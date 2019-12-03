Holecek is East Valley's ultimate competitor

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whether it's on the basketball floor, in the classroom, or at home, East Valley Senior Brie Holecek just wants to compete.

The Knights are looking to get back to the state tournament this year, and Holecek is being counted on to lead the way.

Holecek has shown leadership by example since arriving at East Valley, and has been voted as team captain the last two years. She's the subject of this week's Shining Star.

