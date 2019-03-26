Gomez leading the way for Pirates

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rogers Pirates have players from all over the world including Victor Gomez who leads his team with tough love.

Gomez and his family came to the United States from Mexico when he was very young and he had to teach himself how to speak English. That experience is helpful in leadership as only six players on the Pirates roster were born in America.

Gomez will become the first member of his family to go to college next year, but he's hoping to lead Rogers to a good soccer season before he graduates.

