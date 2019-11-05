Football is a family game for N.C.'s Kade Garvey
SPOKANE, Wash. - The phrase "football is a family," is used so much, it almost loses meaning, until it's real. At North Central, Senior running back Kade Garvey is leading the Indians football team and has a special bond with his head coach, and dad, Sean.
Kade is hoping to take his game to the next level next year and play college football, and his opportunities will be open thanks to his dedication in the classroom.
If you know a Senior student-athlete that deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, please send us an e-mail to sports@kxly.com
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Kispert leads Gonzaga to opening-game win
- Eagles cruise to blowout win in season opener
- Idaho women fall on the road against Oklahoma State
- New-look Zags ready to open their season Tuesday
- Football is a family game for N.C.'s Kade Garvey
- Tillie named to Naismith Trophy and NABC Player of the Year watch lists