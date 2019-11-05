Football is a family game for N.C.'s Kade Garvey

SPOKANE, Wash. - The phrase "football is a family," is used so much, it almost loses meaning, until it's real. At North Central, Senior running back Kade Garvey is leading the Indians football team and has a special bond with his head coach, and dad, Sean.

Kade is hoping to take his game to the next level next year and play college football, and his opportunities will be open thanks to his dedication in the classroom.

