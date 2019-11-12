Anderson helps lead Bullpups through emotional cross country season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Prep Bullpups cross country team ran with heavy hearts this fall as it was the first season without coach Joe Feryn who lost his battle with cancer in the summer. Senior Sam Anderson helped lead the Bullpups through the tough season, and he's this week's Shining Star.

Anderson admits he needs to lead differently with this team because he's not the team captain. He leads in other ways as the school's ASB President.

