Shining Stars

Anderson helps lead Bullpups through emotional cross country season

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 07:16 PM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 07:21 PM PST

Anderson helps lead Bullpups through emotional cross country season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Prep Bullpups cross country team ran with heavy hearts this fall as it was the first season without coach Joe Feryn who lost his battle with cancer in the summer.  Senior Sam Anderson helped lead the Bullpups through the tough season, and he's this week's Shining Star.

Anderson  admits he needs to lead differently with this team because he's not the team captain.  He leads in other ways as the school's ASB President.  

If you know a Senior student-athlete that deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, send you nominations to:  Sports@kxly.com

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS