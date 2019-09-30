Seahawks take over the nest, defeating Cardinals 27-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Seattle Seahawks were on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional matchup on Sunday.

The Seahawks were on the board first with a 33-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers.

The Cardinals' next drive ended quickly as DE Jadeveon Clowney intercepted a screen pass intended for Cardinals runningback, David Johnson, and ran it back for a 27-yard touchdown. It was the first pick-six of his career.

Seahawks led the Cardinals 10-0 going into the second quarter.

Cardinals rookie quarterback, Kyler Murray, led a strong drive to start the second quarter, leaving Cardinals kicker, Zane Gonzales, in field goal range to cut the lead 10-3.

The Seahawks wasted no time on the offensive side as Russell Wilson connected with tight end, Will Dissly, in the endzone for 9-yard touchdown.

Seahawks capitalized one last time right before the half with a 24-yard field goal from Myers, sending the Seahawks to the locker room with 20-3 lead.

Both teams remained scoreless in the third quarter.

Murray ​​​​​​drew the Cardinals within 10 in the fourth quarter when he rushed in for a 9-yard score, Seattle led 20-10.

The Seahawks didn't let the Cardinals hang around in the end, as Wilson used eight minutes of clock in a drive that ended with runningback C.J. Prosise second career touchdown, a 9-yard sprint into the endzone to complete the 27-10 final.

As the Cardinals were fighting to come back in the last two minutes, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved into 2nd place on the NFL's all-times reception list as he makes his 1,326th catch of his career. He surpassed Tony Gonzales and is now second only to Jerry Rice, both Hall-of-Famers.

Seattle moves to 3 and 1 on the season, and have a quick turnaround, hosting the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday night football at 5:20 p.m.