Seahawks take over the nest, defeating Cardinals 27-10
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Seattle Seahawks were on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional matchup on Sunday.
The Seahawks were on the board first with a 33-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers.
The Cardinals' next drive ended quickly as DE Jadeveon Clowney intercepted a screen pass intended for Cardinals runningback, David Johnson, and ran it back for a 27-yard touchdown. It was the first pick-six of his career.
Seahawks led the Cardinals 10-0 going into the second quarter.
Cardinals rookie quarterback, Kyler Murray, led a strong drive to start the second quarter, leaving Cardinals kicker, Zane Gonzales, in field goal range to cut the lead 10-3.
The Seahawks wasted no time on the offensive side as Russell Wilson connected with tight end, Will Dissly, in the endzone for 9-yard touchdown.
Seahawks capitalized one last time right before the half with a 24-yard field goal from Myers, sending the Seahawks to the locker room with 20-3 lead.
Both teams remained scoreless in the third quarter.
Murray drew the Cardinals within 10 in the fourth quarter when he rushed in for a 9-yard score, Seattle led 20-10.
The Seahawks didn't let the Cardinals hang around in the end, as Wilson used eight minutes of clock in a drive that ended with runningback C.J. Prosise second career touchdown, a 9-yard sprint into the endzone to complete the 27-10 final.
As the Cardinals were fighting to come back in the last two minutes, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved into 2nd place on the NFL's all-times reception list as he makes his 1,326th catch of his career. He surpassed Tony Gonzales and is now second only to Jerry Rice, both Hall-of-Famers.
Seattle moves to 3 and 1 on the season, and have a quick turnaround, hosting the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday night football at 5:20 p.m.
