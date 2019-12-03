Seahawks take over first place with win over Vikings
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks overtake the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC west thanks to a 37-30 win over Minnesota Monday night.
Things looked to be put away early in the 4th quarter when the Seahawks scored on a Russell Wilson to Rashaad Penny pass to take a 17 point lead.
But back-to-back touchdowns by the Vikings in just seven minutes made things a lot closer down the stretch.
Wilson finished the game 21-31 passing for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns, he also threw one interception.
Chris Carson had a strong game on the ground rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
With the win the Seahawks improve to 10-2 on the season, and thanks to their head-to-head tie-breaker with the Niners, Seattle is in control of the West division. Seattle also sits tied with the Saints for the best record in the NFC, but would be the #2 seed if the playoffs started now.
Seattle will be in Los Angeles to take on the Rams Sunday night at 5:20pm.
