Seahawks take over first place with win over Vikings

Posted: Dec 02, 2019 08:28 PM PST

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 09:05 PM PST

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks overtake the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC west thanks to a 37-30 win over Minnesota Monday night.

Things looked to be put away early in the 4th quarter when the Seahawks scored on a Russell Wilson to Rashaad Penny pass to take a 17 point lead.

But back-to-back touchdowns by the Vikings in just seven minutes made things a lot closer down the stretch.

Wilson finished the game 21-31 passing for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns, he also threw one interception.

Chris Carson had a strong game on the ground rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

With the win the Seahawks improve to 10-2 on the season, and thanks to their head-to-head tie-breaker with the Niners, Seattle is in control of the West division.  Seattle also sits tied with the Saints for the best record in the NFC, but would be the #2 seed if the playoffs started now.

Seattle will be in Los Angeles to take on the Rams Sunday night at 5:20pm.

 

