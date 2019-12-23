Seahawks stutter on offense, Cardinals win 27-13 in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. - In a game where the Seahawks were missing several starters on defense, their offense is what struggled to do much of anything against Arizona, dropping out of the NFC's number one spot after a 27-13 loss at home.

The Seahawks were without starters DE Jadeveon Clowney, OL Duane Brown, safety Quandre Diggs and cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

With the loss, Seattle went from number one in the NFC playoff race, to number 5, in a wildcard position, but will still play in the postseason regardless.

Russell Wilson started off well, leading a nine play, 89-yard drive ending with a touchdown catch by fullback Nick Ballore.

The Cardinals tied it up right away, with an 80-yard TD run by Kenyon Drake, the longest of his career.

Seattle's offense stuttered for most of the second quarter, however. Runningback CJ Procise was splitting snaps with Chris Carson, but was injured with 3 minutes to go in the first half.

Arizona would take a 14-7 lead after an odd pitch from Cardinal's quarterback Kyler Murray to Larry Fitzgerald who took it 21 more yards for a touchdown.

The Cardinals nearly took a 21-7 lead before half, but a touchdown catch by Fitzgerald was called back after review determined it was an incomplete pass. Arizona's Zane Gonzalez connected on a 22-yard field goal to take a 17-7 lead at the end of the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Seahawks turned the ball over for the first time in the game, when Russell Wilson completed a pass to David Moore, but as he was trying to spin past defenders, the ball came lose and Haason Reddick recovered.

That fumble turned into another field goal from Gonzalez, a 46-yarder that gave Arizona a 20-7 advantage.

Seattle only managed field goals the rest of the game, and Arizona added a fourth-quarter touchdown when backup quarterback Brett Hundley got the Cards down to Seattle's 3-yard line, and Kenyon Drake punched in his second touchdown of the day. The final score was 27-13,

Russell Wilson was 16/31 for 169 yards and one touchdown.