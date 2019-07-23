Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Reed suspended six games by NFL for personal conduct violation

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:52 PM PDT

Seahawks' Reed suspended six games by NFL for personal conduct violation

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks defensive line now has more question marks than before after Jarran Reed was handed a six-game suspension to start the 2019 season, according to an NFL spokesperson.

The suspension, first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, comes for violating the personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017, Rapoport said. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged, the Associated Press reports.

 

Reed can participate in all preseason practices and games but won't return to the Seahawks' active roster until Monday, Oct. 14 the day after their game at Cleveland.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jarran Reed and have followed league and law enforcement protocol since the alleged incident in April of 2017, " a Seahawks spokesperson tweeted.

With the departure of Frank Clark to Kansas City, Reed was expected to be the leader of the pass rush in 2019. He is coming off a 2018 campaign with 10 1/2 sacks and 50 tackles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS