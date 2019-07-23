Seahawks' Reed suspended six games by NFL for personal conduct violation

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks defensive line now has more question marks than before after Jarran Reed was handed a six-game suspension to start the 2019 season, according to an NFL spokesperson.

The suspension, first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, comes for violating the personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017, Rapoport said. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged, the Associated Press reports.

Sources: #Seahawks standout DL Jarran Reed is being suspended 6 games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017. He was not charged or arrested. His appeal was denied Friday morning. Huge on-field impact. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2019

Reed can participate in all preseason practices and games but won't return to the Seahawks' active roster until Monday, Oct. 14 the day after their game at Cleveland.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jarran Reed and have followed league and law enforcement protocol since the alleged incident in April of 2017, " a Seahawks spokesperson tweeted.

With the departure of Frank Clark to Kansas City, Reed was expected to be the leader of the pass rush in 2019. He is coming off a 2018 campaign with 10 1/2 sacks and 50 tackles.