Seahawks lose to Rams 28-12, drop to fifth place in NFC

LOS ANGELES - For the second straight week, the Seattle Seahawks had high stakes on the line in terms of playoff implications.

After the San Francisco 49ers beat New Orleans 48-46 earlier on Sunday, the number one position in the National Football Conference was Seattle's to take. If they beat the Rams, they would have an 11-2 record, tied with the 49ers, but they own the head-to-head tiebreaker. That would make them the number one seed if the playoffs started today.

Instead, L.A won 28-12 in a dismal night for Seattle's offense, with the loss Seattle falls to fifth place in the NFC race, and 11-3 overall.

THE GAME

Jason Meyer's field goal in the first quarter was the first and only time Seattle led tonight, because the Rams scored 21 unanswered points, a 1-yard rush by Malcom Brown, and then two different TD receptions from Robert Woods and former Eastern Eagle Cooper Kupp.

The Seahawks have trailed at halfime seven times in 13 games this season, but a 21-3 deficit was the most this year for Seattle.

Seattle's offense struggled to find the endzone, but after halftime, Quandre Diggs got his fourth pick in fourt starts, intercepting Jared Goff, and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. Meyers missed the extra point, so it was 21-9.

L.A. responded in the fourth, when Todd Gurley rushed in from seven yards out to give the Rams a 28-9 lead with 11 minutes left in the game.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks into the redzone with seven minutes left, but all they came away with was a 34-yard field goal, getting within 16.

The defense held for Seattle, but with 1:20 left in the game, Wilson's pass on 1st and 8 into the endzone intended for Tyler Lockett was picked off by Troy Hill, and the Rams were able to run the clock out.

L.A won 28-12 in a dismal night for Seattle's offense, with the loss Seattle falls to fifth place in the NFC race, and 11-3 overall.

Seahawks runningback Rashaad Penny injured his knee in the first quarter and never returned to the game.