Seahawks hand 49ers first loss of the season in overtime thriller

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jason Meyers hits a 41 yard field goal to lift the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-24 win over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

On the first possession of overtime, Russell Wilson led the Seahawks down to the 15 yard line, but threw his 2nd interception of the year looking for the game winning score as Dre Greenwall makes the play for San Francisco.

The next possession the Niners drove down to the 30 yard line but rookie Chase McLaughlin missed a game-winning field goal attempt of 47 yards.

Jason Meyers connected on a 46 yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in regulation to give the Seahawks to a 24-21 lead.

San Francisco was able to drive into field goal range, and newly signed rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled a 47 yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime

Wilson played near flawless football until the interception, he finished 24-34 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and 53 rushing yards.

Jadeveon Clowney was a force on defense finishing with a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown.

Seattle improves to 8-2 with the win, the Niners fall to 8-1.

The Seahawks have their bye week next week before traveling to take on the Eagles November 24th.