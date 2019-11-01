Seahawks claim Josh Gordon off waivers

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SEATTLE, Wash. - When the New England Patriots cut Josh Gordon yesterday he was available to every team in the NFL via waiver claim that is in reverse order of standings. Pete Carroll admitted he didn't think he would still be available by the time it got to their claim position, but the Seahawks got their man.

At 22 years old Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns and was considered one of the best young receivers in the game. But suspensions cost him several years in the league due to failing drug tests for marijuana.

Gordon was traded to the Patriots last season and was playing well until he stepped away from football, rumors had circulated that he had failed another test. However this season Gordon was brought back to the Patriots and no suspension came with him.

Gordon is a big, physical receiver that can still get behind a defense so his appeal is obvious, but so is his risk. In this case, the financial risk is almost nonexistent as the Seahawks will only be on the hook for around one million dollars.

The Seahawks play the Buccaneers Sunday and are currently 6-2, two games behind the undefeated 49ers in the NFC West.