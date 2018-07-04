Mariners winning streak reaches 8

SEATTLE - Wade LeBlanc allowed one run over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Tuesday night for their eighth straight victory.

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani was activated from the 10-day disabled list and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his return. He had been sidelined since June 8 with a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

The Mariners announced they signed LeBlanc (4-0) to a contract extension before his start and the soft-tossing left-hander showed them they made a good decision. LeBlanc allowed three hits, struck out four and retired his final 11 batters.

LeBlanc's contract reportedly extends him through the 2019 season, with a base salary of $2.75 million and incentives that could raise that to $4.75 next season, and contains club options valued at $5 million with a $450,000 buyout the three following seasons.

Alex Colome picked LeBlanc up by stranding Kole Calhoun after his one-out double in the eighth and Edwin Diaz earned his American League-leading 33rd save with a clean ninth inning.

Kyle Seager was 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded double in the first. Nelson Cruz provided insurance with a solo homer in the eighth.

Andrew Heaney (4-6) tied a career high with 10 strikeouts, but was tagged with three runs in the first inning to fall behind and was handed the loss.

Andrelton Simmons' homer in the fourth was all the Angels could muster offensively.



300 CLUB



Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon stole third base in the eighth inning to put him at 300 career stolen bases.