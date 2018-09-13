Mariners swept by last place Padres

Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE - Austin Hedges and Hunter Renfroe hit long home runs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the fast-sinking Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Wednesday and finish off a two-game sweep.



The Padres swept the interleague season series against the Mariners after taking two games in San Diego on Aug. 28-29. It was the first time since the two teams started meeting annually in 1997 that either club won every game in a season.



The Mariners have lost 10 of 15 since Aug. 26 to fall out of contention for the AL wild card.



Hedges helped the Padres jump on Wade LeBlanc (8-4) early with a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, ending the left-hander's 19-inning scoreless streak. Eric Hosmer reached leading off the inning on shortstop Gordon Beckham's errant throw.



Nelson Cruz homered for the Mariners, his 35th of the season, and drove in his 1000th career run. He's one of 11 active players to reach that total.



Wil Myers put the Padres ahead 3-0 with an RBI double to right-center in the third.



Seattle's infield defense was sloppy again in the fifth. With two outs, third baseman Kyle Seager's throw on Myers' ground ball skipped short of Ryon Healy in the dirt. Renfroe followed with a home run to left, his 22nd of the season.



Joey Lucchesi (8-8) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, winning his second start of the season against the Mariners.



Relievers Trey Wingenter, Robert Stock, Jose Castillo and Craig Stammen struck out all nine batters they faced. Seager homered off Kirby Yates to lead off the ninth, but Yates settled down to earn his ninth save in 10 opportunities.



Mitch Haniger had a run-scoring triple in the fifth, and Robinson Cano followed with an RBI groundout before Cruz's homer.



LeBlanc allowed five runs, two earned, on four hits in five innings.