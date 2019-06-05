Mariners select eight players in day two of draft

SEATLLE, Wash. -

Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected 8 players on the second day of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Rounds 3 to 10 were conducted today, and the draft will conclude with rounds 11-40 tomorrow, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT. The Mariners have selected 11 players combined in the first two days of the draft.

In the first 10 rounds, the Mariners selected nine pitchers (2 LHP and 7 RHP) and two infielders. Of the 11 draft picks, nine have been college selections and two have been high school selections.

Here is a look at the Mariners first 11 selections in the 2019 Draft:

RD PICK PLAYER POS B-T HT WT DOB SCHOOL HOMETOWN 1 20 George Kirby RHP R-R 6-4 201 02/04/98 Elon University Rye, NY 2 59 Brandon Williamson LHP L-L 6-6 210 04/02/98 Texas Christian University Welcome, MN CBB 76 Isaiah Campbell RHP R-R 6-4 225 08/15/97 University of Arkansas Olathe,KS 3 97 Levi Stoudt RHP R-R 6-1 195 12/04/97 Lehigh University Pennsburg, PA 4 126 Tim Elliott RHP R-R 6-1 200 10/11/97 University of Georgia Loganville, GA 5 156 Austin Shenton 3B L-R 6-0 195 01/22/98 Florida International University Bellingham, WA 6 186 Michael Limoncelli RHP L-R 6-2 185 05/30/00 Horseheads High School Horseheads, NY 7 216 Adam Macko LHP L-L 6-0 170 12/30/00 Vauxhall High School Bratislava, Slovakia 8 246 Ty Adcock RHP R-R 6-0 213 02/07/97 Elon University Oxford, NC 9 276 Mike Salvatore SS R-R 6-0 186 12/27/96 Florida State University Ewing, NJ 10 306 Kyle Hill RHP R-R 5-11 200 05/12/97 Baylor University Corpus Christi, TX

The Mariners selected right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt out of Lehigh University with their 3rd-round pick (97th overall). As a junior in 2019, Stoudt was named Second Team All-Patriot League after ranking 4th in the league in ERA (3.53) and strikeouts (69). In 11 appearances (10 starts) with Lehigh, he was 3-4 with a 3.53 ERA (25 ER, 63.2 IP) with 69 strikeouts and 21 walks. He tossed 3 complete games and led Lehigh in innings pitched. He recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts on March 8 at Maryland Eastern Shore. The 6-foot-1 right-hander pitched with Orleans in the Cape Cod League in 2018, making 8 appearances (5 starts).

Right-handed pitcher Tim Elliot was selected 126th overall (4th round) out of the University of Georgia. During his recently-completed junior season at the University of Georgia, he went 7-3 with a 2.38 ERA (20 ER, 75.2 IP) with 72 strikeouts and 24 walks in 15 appearances (14 starts). The 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander threw a 2-hit shutout with 8 strikeouts against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday (6/2) in Athens, GA. He averaged 8.56 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings (72 K, 75.2 IP) this season while giving up just 5 home runs in 75.2 innings pitched (0.59 HR/9.0 IP). Over 3 seasons at Georgia, Elliot went 9-3 with a 3.10 ERA (38 ER, 110.1 IP) with 99 strikeouts and 50 walks in 41 games (18 starts).

Third baseman Austin Shenton out of Florida International University was selected 156th overall (5th round). The native of Bellingham, WA, hit .330 (65x197) with 33 runs, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 47 RBI, 28 walks, a .425 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging mark in 53 games as a junior with Florida International this season. The 6-foot, 195-pound third baseman led FIU in batting, hits, RBI, total bases (101) and walks while tying for the team lead in doubles, triples and multi-hit games (19). He also posted the 5th-longest hitting streak in the country this season at 22 games. He played in the Cape Cod League in 2018, batting .372 with Wareham and earning postseason MVP honors. In each of his 2 seasons at FIU, he hit at least .330 with an on-base percentage of at least .400 and a slugging percentage of at least .500. Prior to FIU, he played his freshman season at Bellevue College, where he hit .395 (73x185) with 52 runs, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 56 RBI in 49 games. Following his career at Bellingham High School, he was selected by Cleveland in the 34th round of the 2016 Draft but did not sign.

In the 6th round, the Mariners selected right-handed pitcher Michael Limoncelli with the 186th overall pick. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander was 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in 2 starts with Horseheads High School (Horseheads, NY) this season. He went 5-2 with a 0.73 ERA while striking out 51 and walking 14 in 2018, as he led Horseheads HS to the state semifinals for the first time since 1999. He was a First Team All-State selection in each of the last two seasons.

Left-handed pitcher Adam Macko was selected in the 7th round (216th overall). The southpaw starred at Vauxhall High School (Vauxhall, Alberta, Canada). He was born in Bratislava, Slovakia. At age 11, he and his family moved to Ireland, and one year later, they moved to Alberta.

The Mariners selected right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock in the 8th round (246th overall) out of Elon University. The 6-foot, 213-pound right-hander went 4-1 with 9 saves and a 2.32 ERA (8 ER, 31.0 IP) with 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 21 relief appearances in his redshirt junior season with Elon in 2019. He recorded 10.74 strikeouts-per-9.0 innings (37 K, 31.0 IP) while allowing only 1 home run in 31.0 innings (0.29 HR/9.0 IP). He was named Third-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association, as well as CAA Player of the Week for April 15, 2019. He was a three-time all-conference honoree at South Granville High School (Creedmoor, NC). In 2014, he was named Northern Carolina Conference Player of the Year.

Shortstop Mike Salvatore was selected in the 9th round (276th overall) from Florida State University. Salvatore was named Most Outstanding Player of the Athens Regional on Sunday as he led Florida State to a berth in the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend at LSU. He went 2-for-3 with 3 runs, 1 double, 2 RBI and 2 walks as the Seminoles defeated Georgia, 10-1, in the deciding game of the Athens Regional on Sunday. Overall this season, Salvatore is batting .341 (84x246) with 53 runs, 22 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs, 50 RBI, 35 walks, a .430 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging mark in 60 games for Florida State. He batted .322 in ACC play this season to lead the Seminoles. He hit for the cycle on March 16 at NC State. Since joining Florida State for his junior season in 2018, he has started each of the Seminoles 122 games. He began his collegiate career at Northwest Florida State College in 2017, where he led the team in hits (53), runs (39) and stolen bases (12) while batting .293.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Hill was selected in the 10th round (306th overall) from Baylor University. He did not allow a run in 29.1 innings pitched during his recently-completed senior season at Baylor University. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound right-hander went 6-0 with 7 saves and a 0.00 ERA (0 ER, 29.1 IP) with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 23 relief appearances for the Bears. His scoreless streak dates back 24 appearances and 32.2 innings to the 2018 season. Hill was named First-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball this season, to go along with First Team All-Big 12 honors. Over his junior and senior campaigns, he combined to go 10-1 with 8 saves and a 1.71 ERA (16 ER, 84.1) with 78 strikeouts and 42 walks while allowing only 4 home runs. In 4 seasons at Baylor, he went 14-8 with 8 saves and a 2.95 ERA (56 ER, 171.0 IP) with 167 strikeouts and 101 walks in 93 appearances (11 starts). Hill was a 4-year letter-winner at Calallen High School (Corpus Christi, TX), where he posted a career record of 10-1 with a 1.03 ERA and 110 strikeouts. He led Calallen HS to three consecutive district titles.

The 2019 Draft concludes tomorrow with rounds 11-40 (starts at 9:00 a.m. PT).