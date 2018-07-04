Mariners give Leblanc a contract extension

SEATTLE -

Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that the Mariners have signed left-handed pitcher Wade LeBlanc to a contract extension, covering the

2019 season, with a club options for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“We’re all very happy for Wade, who has earned everything that’s come his way,” Dipoto said. “His contributions on the mound have been integral to our success this season. In addition, his character, versatility and dependability make him a solid fit for our team moving forward.”

LeBlanc (33, turns 34 on Aug. 7), is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA (27 ER, 72.0 IP) in 16 games, 11 starts with Seattle this season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty has limited opponents to a .258 (72x279) average, while walking 15 and striking out 56. Since moving to the starting rotation on May 3rd, LeBlanc is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA (20 ER, 58.1 IP). His 3.09 ERA during this stretch is the 12th-lowest among American League starters. He was signed by Seattle as a free agent on March 25 after being released at his request from the New York Yankees two days prior.

LeBlanc is in his second stint with Seattle after also pitching in parts of the 2016 season with the team, joining outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias this season as one of 44 players to appear in at least 2 separate stints with the club. The Mariners originally acquired LeBlanc from Toronto on June 22, 2016 and traded him to Pittsburgh on Sept. 13, 2016. He remained with the Pirates until signing with New York-AL as a free agent on Jan. 17, 2018.

As a Mariner, he is 6-0 with a 3.84 ERA (52 ER, 122.0 IP) in 27 games, including going 6-0 with a 3.67 ERA (42 ER, 103.0 IP) in 19 starts. LeBlanc’s streak of 19 consecutive starts without a loss by a pitcher to start his tenure with a team is currently the 3rd-longest in Major League history dating back to 1920. He trails only Whitey Ford with the New York Yankees (22, 7/6/50-6/12/53) and Kirk Rueter with the Montreal Expos (22, 7/7/93-6/15/94), while ranking ahead of Brooks Lawrence with the Cincinnati Reds (18, 4/22/56-7/17/56).

LeBlanc is a veteran of 10 Major League seasons with San Diego (2008-11), Miami (2012-13), Houston (2013), Los Angeles-AL (2014), New York-AL (2014), Seattle (2016 & 2018) and Pittsburgh (2016-17). He has a combined Major League record of 33-35 with 3 saves and a 4.29 ERA (309 ER, 648.2 IP) in 192 games, 90 starts. Over the past three seasons (2016-current), LeBlanc is 12-2 with 3 saves and a 3.88 ERA (87 ER, 202.0 IP) in 85 games, 19 starts, with Seattle (2016 & 2018) and Pittsburgh (2017).