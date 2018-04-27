Mariners Activate Healy From D-L

CLEVELAND -

Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:

Ryon Healy , INF, activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Daniel Vogelbach, INF, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post game 4/25).

Healy (#27) will be in uniform and available for tonight’s (6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT) game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Healy, 26, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle on April 9 (retro to 4/8) after he sustained the injury while working out in the weight room. Healy began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-Arkansas on April 20. In 4 games with the Travelers, he hit .333 (5x15) with 3 runs scored, 1 home run, 6 RBI and 3 walks. For the season with Seattle, Healy’s batting .091 (2x22) with 1 run, 1 double and 4 RBI.

In 2017, Healy hit .271 (156x576) with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 149 games with Oakland. He appeared in games at 1st base (39 games), 3rd base (34 games), designated hitter (78 games) and as a pinch-hitter (3 games). He hit .314 (43x137) versus left-handed pitchers with a .526 slugging mark, collecting 8 of his doubles and 7 of his home runs vs. lefties.

Healy, a 6-foot-4, 232-pound right-handed hitter, made his Major League debut with the A’s on July 15, 2016, appearing in 72 games and posting a .305 (82x269) average with 20 doubles and 13 home runs while slugging .524. Following the 2016 season, he was named to the Baseball America Major League All-Rookie Team. He combined to bat .326 with 14 home runs and 64 RBI in 85 games with AA Midland and AAA Nashville and was named the A’s Organizational Hitter of the Year and a Baseball America minor league All-Star.

Vogelbach, 25, hit .204 (11x54) with 5 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 5 RBI, 2 HBP and 7 walks in 19 games with Seattle after opening the season on the Mariners roster.

Vogelbach made his Major League debut with Seattle in 2016, appearing in 8 games in September. He was acquired from Chicago-NL on July 20, 2016 along with Paul Blackburn (rhp) for Mike Montgomery (lhp) & Jordan Pries (rhp). In parts of 3 seasons with Seattle, he is batting .191 (18x94) with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 7 RBI, 2 HBP and 11 walks in 43 games. Vogelbach was originally selected by Chicago-NL in 2nd round of 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Bishop Verot High School (Fort Myers, FL). In seven minor league seasons, he is a career .287 (693x2417) hitter with 371 runs, 143 doubles, 7 triples, 100 home runs, 438 RBI and a .390 on-base percentage in 669 career games. Vogelbach was a mid-season All-Star Selection in the Pacific Coast League and won the Rainiers Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Community Service Award.