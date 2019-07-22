Mariner's legend Edgar Martinez inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - In his 10th and final year of eligibility, Mariner's great Edgar Martinez is inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York with three other members.
Alyssa Charlston has more on the hitting legend.
