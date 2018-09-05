Seattle Mariners

Fight breaks out in Mariners clubhouse

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:33 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:33 PM PDT

SEATTLE - A brawl involving several players has broken out in the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse before a game at Safeco Field.
   

Shortstop Jean Segura, catcher Mike Zunino and other players were involved in the skirmish Tuesday night.
   

Moments after center fielder Dee Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting.
   

Mariners manager Scott Servais didn't provide details of the altercation. He said frustration on a team sometimes builds up and boils over.
   

The trouble came before Seattle played Baltimore. The Mariners have gone through a rough few months and trail Oakland by 5 1/2 games for the second AL wild-card spot. Seattle was 11 1/2 games ahead of the A's in mid-June.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS