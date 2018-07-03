Diaz named AL Reliever of the Month

SEATTLE -

Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Edwin Díaz has been named the Hartford Presents American League Reliever of the Month for June. It is Díaz’s second such award this season and the third of his career (also: July 2017 and April 2018).

Major League Baseball made the announcement this morning.

Díaz converted 12-of-13 save opportunities while posting a 1.88 ERA (3 ER, 14.1 IP) in 14 relief appearances in June. He struck out 20 and walked only 2 while posting a 0.98 WHIP (2 BB, 12 H, 14.1 IP). The 6-foot-3, 165-pound right-hander averaged 12.56 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings-pitched (20 K, 14.1 IP). Díaz led American League relievers in saves during the month of June. The Mariners went 14-0 in his 14 outings in June.

On June 27 at Baltimore, Díaz recorded his 30th save of the season, becoming the 13th pitcher in Major League history (done 16x) to reach the 30-save plateau before the All-Star Break. He is also one of only 3 pitchers since the save became an official statistic in 1969 to record 30 saves before the end of June, joining Danny Graves-CIN in 2004 (30) and Francisco Rodriguez-LAA in 2008 (32). Díaz is the 2nd pitcher in Major League history with at least 30 saves and 70 strikeouts prior to the All-Star Break, joining Eric Gagne-LAD in 2003 (31 SV, 76 K). His 32 saves are most in club history before the All-Star Break, surpassing Kazuhiro Sasaki (29) in 2001.

Overall this season, Díaz has converted 32-of-35 (91.4%) save opportunities with a 2.45 ERA (12 ER, 44.0 IP) with 71 strikeouts and 13 walks in 44 relief appearances. Díaz is averaging 14.52 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings (71 K, 44.0 IP) while limiting opposing batters to a .164 (25x152) average against. He has also posted a 0.86 WHIP (13 BB, 25 H, 44.0 IP). Díaz leads the Major Leagues in saves and ranks 2nd among all relievers in strikeouts. Among American League relievers, Díaz is 3rd in K/9.0 IP, 5th in WHIP and 9th in opponents average against. The Mariners are 40-0 when Díaz enters a game with a lead this season, including 22-0 when he enters with a 1-run lead. Of his 32 saves, 20 have come in 1-run games, most in the Majors this season (Craig Kimbrel-BOS, 10).

In three seasons with Seattle (2016-c), Díaz is 84-for-95 (88.4%) in save opportunities with a 2.89 ERA (52 ER, 161.2 IP) with 248 strikeouts and 60 walks in 159 relief appearances. He ranks 4th all-time in club history with 84 career saves. His 13.81 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings (248 K, 161.2 IP) mark is the best in club history (min. 100.0 IP) ahead of Randy Johnson (10.58).