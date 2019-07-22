Scott Erdmann birdies playoff hole to win 2019 Rosauers Open

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Zealand-born and Lake Oswego CC member Scott Erdmann buried eight birdies, an eagle and another birdie in a one-hole, three-man playoff to win the 2019 Rosauers Open at Indian Canyon Golf Course.

Erdmann, Jared Lambert and Justin Wiles are all from Oregon, and tied at 14 under par at the end of the day. Erdmann birdied on the first hole to win his first PNW PGA Championship.