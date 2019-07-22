Sports

Scott Erdmann birdies playoff hole to win 2019 Rosauers Open

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 02:19 AM PDT

Scott Erdmann birdies playoff hole to win 2019 Rosauers Open

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Zealand-born and Lake Oswego CC member Scott Erdmann buried eight birdies, an eagle and another birdie in a one-hole, three-man playoff to win the 2019 Rosauers Open at Indian Canyon Golf Course.

Erdmann, Jared Lambert and Justin Wiles are all from Oregon, and tied at 14 under par at the end of the day. Erdmann birdied on the first hole to win his first PNW PGA Championship.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS