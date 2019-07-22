Scott Erdmann birdies playoff hole to win 2019 Rosauers Open
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Zealand-born and Lake Oswego CC member Scott Erdmann buried eight birdies, an eagle and another birdie in a one-hole, three-man playoff to win the 2019 Rosauers Open at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Erdmann, Jared Lambert and Justin Wiles are all from Oregon, and tied at 14 under par at the end of the day. Erdmann birdied on the first hole to win his first PNW PGA Championship.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Indians clinch first half NWL North Division Championship
- Mariner's legend Edgar Martinez inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame
- Scott Erdmann birdies playoff hole to win 2019 Rosauers Open
- Pujols, Trout homer, Goodwin 2 HRs, Angels beat Mariners 9-3
- Shane Lowry clinches Claret Jug for first major title
- Lambert leads, Prugh stays in top 5 after round two at Rosauers Open