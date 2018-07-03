Racquet King: 77 year-old Troutt just keeps winning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Retired Air Force Vet James Troutt has had plenty of opportunities to quit playing racquetball. But the 77 year-old has become a national champion, and Senior Olympic champion in the sport he stumbled upon over 40 years ago.

Troutt has been through numerous surgeries and physical complications, but nothing stops him from coming back to the game he loves every week. He has bested competitors 60 years younger than he is, and has no intention of stopping any time soon.

KXLY's Alyssa Charlston has this inspiring story.