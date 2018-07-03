Racquet King: 77 year-old Troutt just keeps winning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Retired Air Force Vet James Troutt has had plenty of opportunities to quit playing racquetball. But the 77 year-old has become a national champion, and Senior Olympic champion in the sport he stumbled upon over 40 years ago.
Troutt has been through numerous surgeries and physical complications, but nothing stops him from coming back to the game he loves every week. He has bested competitors 60 years younger than he is, and has no intention of stopping any time soon.
KXLY's Alyssa Charlston has this inspiring story.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Racquet King: 77 year-old Troutt just keeps winning
- Diaz named AL Reliever of the Month
- Mariners beat Royals 1-0 for 7th straight victory
- EWU Football coach Aaron Best enjoys "quiet time" at Hoopfest
- High school USA 3x3 team wins women's elite at Hoopfest
- Isaiah Edwards crowned Hoopfest dunk champion