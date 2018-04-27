Milan Acquaah to transfer from WSU
Fourth player to leave program this off-season
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State freshman guard Milan Acquaah announced Friday morning he plans to transfer from the university to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Acquaah, a 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman guard from Bakersfield, Calif., appeared in all but one game for the Cougars during the 2017-2018 season. He averaged 4.9 points per game and 1.9 assists per game in 17.5 minutes of action.
Acquaah becomes the fourth Cougar to leave the program in the off-season. Sophomore guard Malachi Flynn and redshirt freshman guard Jamar Ergas announced their intentions to transfer, and junior forward Robert Franks declared for the NBA Draft.
Thanks wazzu🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bUiGJY1XF9— Milanacquaah (@MilanAcquaah) April 27, 2018
