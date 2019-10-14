Sports

Mike Leach wants team to adapt 'scratch and claw' mentality after 0-3 start in Pac12

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 04:57 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 04:58 PM PDT

Mike Leach wants team to adapt 'scratch and claw' mentality after 0-3 start in Pac12

PULLMAN, Wash. - WSU head coach Mike Leach thought his team played with more energy in a 4-point loss to Arizona State, but wants his team to build a tougher identity if they want to win in Pullman. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS