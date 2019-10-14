Mike Leach wants team to adapt 'scratch and claw' mentality after 0-3 start in Pac12
PULLMAN, Wash. - WSU head coach Mike Leach thought his team played with more energy in a 4-point loss to Arizona State, but wants his team to build a tougher identity if they want to win in Pullman.
With an 0-3 start in Pac12 play, Mike Leach said this about winning in Pullman:— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 14, 2019
"Almost nobody that's been here for a significant amount of time has a winning record here.
This has always been a deal where you scratch and claw for everything you have." pic.twitter.com/I6rTiD7jI6
SPORTS HEADLINES
- HBO back filming '24/7 College Football' on WSU campus
- Mike Leach wants team to adapt 'scratch and claw' mentality after 0-3 start in Pac12
- Defense pushes Seahawks past Browns; at 5-1 for only third time
- Gonzaga alum Josh Perkins waived from Charlotte Hornets
- Washington State loses in the final minute to ASU 38-34, third straight Pac12 loss
- Gonzaga women show early composure at 2019 Fan Fest