Mariners deal Edwin Encarnacion to Yankees

SEATTLE, Wash. - Edwin Encarnacion is headed to New York, the Mariners will receive pitching prospect Juan Then in return, but no other players have been announced as part of the trade.

Multiple sources have confirmed the trade.

Edwin Encarnación has been traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Encarnación currently leads the American League with 21 home runs. The Mariners' teardown is in full bloom and the Yankees get another big bat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 16, 2019

The #Mariners are not receiving any other prospects besides Juan Then, #Yankees say

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 16, 2019

According to Passan, this is how the rest of Encarnacion's salary will be settled between the two teams.