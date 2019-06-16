Sports

Mariners deal Edwin Encarnacion to Yankees

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

SEATTLE, Wash. - Edwin Encarnacion is headed to New York, the Mariners will receive pitching prospect Juan Then in return, but no other players have been announced as part of the trade. 

Multiple sources have confirmed the trade. The d

 

The #Mariners are not receiving any other prospects besides Juan Then, #Yankees say

 

According to Passan, this is how the rest of Encarnacion's salary will be settled between the two teams.

 

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS