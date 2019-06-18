Local wounded Army vet headed to Warrior Games in Tampa

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sergeant First Class Retired Army vet Josh Olson is headed to the Warrior Games in Tampa, Florida next week. This is the latest athletic endeavor that has taken Olson all over the world after being injured in Iraq in 2004.

Olson lost his leg after being hit by a rocket propelled grenade in 2004, but that hasn't slowed him down.

Olson worked hard to keep his active status in the Army and was a member of team USA in the Paralympic games in London as a rifle shooter.

After retiring from competitive shooting, Olson has found new success in athletics as he will compete against the best the military has to offer in adaptive sports. The Warrior games brings together about 300 athletes from several countries to compete for a team title.

The Warrior games are coming up June 21st-30th.