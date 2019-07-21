Sports

Lambert leads, Prugh stays in top 5 after round two at Rosauers Open

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:46 PM PDT

Lambert leads, Prugh stays in top 5 after round two at Rosauers Open

SPOKANE, Wash. - Defending champion and coach for the Community Colleges of Spokane Corey Prugh entered day two at the Rosauers Open with a one-shot lead, but falls into a tie for fourth after two rounds. 

Jared Lambert shot a 65 on Friday and followed it up with a 66 on Saturday, he holds a 2-shot lead heading into Sunday at 11 under par.

Shane Prante trailed Prugh by one shot after round one, he finished Saturday at 14th, at 5 under par after shooting a 71.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS