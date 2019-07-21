Lambert leads, Prugh stays in top 5 after round two at Rosauers Open

SPOKANE, Wash. - Defending champion and coach for the Community Colleges of Spokane Corey Prugh entered day two at the Rosauers Open with a one-shot lead, but falls into a tie for fourth after two rounds.

Jared Lambert shot a 65 on Friday and followed it up with a 66 on Saturday, he holds a 2-shot lead heading into Sunday at 11 under par.

Shane Prante trailed Prugh by one shot after round one, he finished Saturday at 14th, at 5 under par after shooting a 71.