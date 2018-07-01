Kam Chancellor announces retirement from football

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Seahawks Safety Kam Chancellor announced he was retiring from the game of football.

In his tweet, Chancellor said his retirement was coming due to a neck injury he suffered during the 2017 football season. He said he will be leaning on God to decide what will come in his next chapter.

Chancellor's neck injury came during Seattle's game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 9, 2017. The injury took him out for the remainder of the season.

Gods Grace 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/60J2DugpD1 — Kameron Chancellor (@KamChancellor) July 1, 2018

Chancellor was drafted to the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft.