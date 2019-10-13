Vandals struggle to score in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. - Four turnovers were too much to overcome on Saturday for Idaho football (2-5, 0-3 BSC) in a 24-0 loss at Portland State (4-3, 2-1 BSC).



Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson threw two picks each, although Richardson's second came as the clock struck zero in the fourth. The offense struggled to get going all game, finishing with just 236 total yards of offense.

Neither team could get much going in the first half and headed into the break in a scoreless tie. Portland State came out aggressive in the second and took a 3-0 advantage early in the third. The Vikings would add a touchdown later, a 21-yard rush from Davis Alexander, to go up 10-0 after three.



Portland State added two more touchdowns in the fourth, including the game-sealing score with under two minutes to play.



Cutrell Haywood led Idaho with six catches for 56 yards. Dylan Thigpen put up career-highs of 10 carries and 42 yards on the ground. Christian Elliss led Idaho with 14 tackles, a new career-high.



The shutout is the first for Idaho since Sept. 21, 2013, when Idaho lost at Washington State, 42-0.

