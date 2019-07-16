Vandals picked 8th, two players honored

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Idaho football standouts Cade Coffey and Noah Johnson were unanimously selected to the Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced Monday. Coffey and Johnson were named to the preseason all-conference team last year, before both going on to earn first-team All-Big Sky accolades at season’s end. They are two of three unanimous selections to the 2019 preseason team, which is voted on by a media panel.

The Big Sky also announced its preseason polls from the coaches and the media. Idaho was predicted to finish eighth in both polls. The Vandals tied for ninth last season with a 3-5 conference mark. Eastern Washington was picked to win the Big Sky title, while fellow 2018 conference co-champions UC Davis and Weber State were projected second and third, respectively.

Johnson, a senior offensive guard from Fayetteville, Ark., was named to HERO Sports All-America Third Team in 2018. He became the first Idaho offensive lineman to earn All-America recognition since Mike Iupati in 2009. Johnson has started 23 games in his Idaho career, including 20 consecutive, all at strong guard. He has garnered all-conference honors each of his first three seasons. In addition to last season's first-team Big Sky nod, Johnson was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team in 2017, and was on the league's all-newcomer team as a true freshman in 2016.

Coffey, a junior punter and kicker, has earned All-America accolades as a punter in each of his first two seasons as a Vandal. Last year, he took home three All-America honors. Coffey was named second team by STATS, third team by Phil Steele and picked up honorable mention accolades on the HERO Sports Sophomore All-America Team. Coffey was also named to Phil Steele's All-Big Sky First Team. The Rathdrum, Idaho, native averaged 44.1 yards per punt in 2018, to rank fifth in the FCS and help Idaho net 40 yards per punt – the best mark in the Big Sky and second best in the country. He booted 19 kicks of at least 50 yards, including a career-long 80-yard punt against Southern Utah that tied for the second-longest punt of the year, nationally. Coffey was the USA Today Freshman All-America punter at the FBS level in 2017.

2019 Big Sky Football Preseason Polls

Coaches' Poll

1. Eastern Washington (10) – 140

2. UC Davis - 127

3. Weber State (2) - 124

4. Montana (1) - 104

5. Montana State - 100

6. Northern Arizona - 88

7. Idaho State - 72

8. Idaho - 65

9. Cal Poly - 56

10. Portland State - 42

11. Sacramento State - 40

12. Southern Utah - 38

13. Northern Colorado - 19

Media Poll

1. Eastern Washington – 536 (25)

2. UC Davis – 510 (13)

3. Weber State – 472 (4)

4. Montana State - 417

5. Montana – 396 (1)

6. Northern Arizona - 302

7. Idaho State - 285

8. Idaho - 248

9. Cal Poly - 196

10. Portland State - 178

11. Southern Utah - 160

12. Sacramento State - 125

13. Northern Colorado – 90

() Denotes First-Place Votes

2019 Big Sky Preseason Football Team

Preseason Offensive MVP: Jake Maier, QB, UC Davis

Preseason Defensive MVP: Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Offense

QB: Jake Maier, Sr., UC Davis

WR: Mitch Gueller, Sr., Idaho State

WR: Samuel Akem, Jr., Montana

WR: Jared Harrell, Jr., UC Davis

OT: Mitch Brott, Sr., Montana State

OT: Chris Schliting, Sr., Eastern Washington

OG: Noah Johnson, Sr., Idaho

OG: Ty Whitworth, Jr., Weber State

C: Zach Larsen, Sr., Southern Utah

TE: Charlie Taumopeau, Sr., Portland State

RB: Josh Davis, So., Weber State

RB: Elijah Dotson, Jr., Sacramento State

FB: Troy Andersen, Sr., Montana State

PK: Trey Tuttle, Jr., Weber State

RS: Rashid Shaheed, Jr., Weber State

Defense

DT: Jalen Goss, Sr., Northern Arizona

DT: Kenton Bartlett, Sr., Portland State

DE: Adam Rodriguez, Sr., Weber State

DE: Jonah Williams, Jr., Weber State

OLB: Auston Tesch, Sr., Weber State

OLB: Bryce Sterk, Sr., Montana State

ILB: Dante Olson, Sr., Montana

ILB: Kody Graves, Sr., Idaho State

CB: Khalil Dorsey, Sr., Northern Arizona

CB: Greg Filer, Jr., Montana State

S: Adkin Aguirre, Sr., Idaho State

S: Brayden Konkol, Sr., Montana State

P: Cade Coffey, Jr., Idaho

ST: Jace Lewis, Jr., Montana