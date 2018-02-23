Vandals Fall In A Heartbreaker

POCATELLO, Idaho - A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.

Idaho State jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the opening minutes after starting lights-out from beyond the arc. Idaho would cut that deficit to as little as four, on multiple occasions, but the Bengals were able to take a 45-38 advantage into the break.

Both teams came out hot to start the second, but Idaho couldn’t find an answer for the ISU 3-ball. The Bengals got up by as many as 11 in the second half, but then Idaho came storming back.

Nate Sherwood got going midway through the half, providing some much needed offense. Brayon Blake was also able to get hot in the half, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the second as the Vandals continued to chip away.

It seemed that every time the Vandals were able to get it with four, the Bengals had an answer and were able to build their lead back, going up 81-71 with 3:08 to play.

Then Idaho turned it on. Blake knocked down a jumper, followed by an and-1 to cut the deficit to five. After a free throw from ISU, Chad Sherwood got in on the action with a bucket of his own. Another free throw from the Bengals brought their lead back to five, before a pair of free throws from Blake made it a one possession game. The defense stood strong on the other end, holding the Bengals to a contested look, giving Idaho one more chance.

Victor Sanders’ first attempt to tie went begging, but Chad Sherwood was able to track down the rebound and find Sanders, who knocked down the triple to tie the game at 83 with 13 seconds to play.

ISU had one chance to end things before overtime, with Brandon Boyd bringing the ball up court and knocking down a pull-up 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play. Idaho had to go the length of the court on the final possession, but could not get a shot off before the horn.

Nate Sherwood and Sanders led the way for Idaho with 19 points each. Sanders also added five rebounds and a game-high six assists. Blake added 18 points for the Vandals, to go along with eight boards.