Vandals fall at home to NDSU

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho men's basketball team fell to Summit League foe, North Dakota State University, 70-53, on Tuesday evening. The Vandals (3-4) entered halftime down two, but the Bison (5-3) used strong outside shooting to wear down the home team.

The Vandals opened the game on a 9-0 run. The Bison fought back and tied it up, 13-13, and it was back-and-forth from there. BJ Simmons led the home side with 12 points in the first 20 minutes. NDSU led, 29-27, as the two teams entered the halftime.

The teams fought for control in the second half, with the Bison going ahead by seven before the Vandals fought back within two with less than 15 minutes to play. NDSU pushed it out again, and a three-pointer by Vinnie Shahid put the visitors up by double digits for the first time in the game. Idaho battled to keep the Bison within touching distance, but with hot shooting, North Dakota State was able to secure the victory, 70-53.

Simmons led the Vandals with 20 points, while Chance Garvin chipped in 13.