Vandals Cruise in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - The Vandal women closed out the non-conference season with an exclamation mark in front of a packed crowd at CenturyLink Arena. Junior Taylor Pierce led the way with a career-high 29 points, despite battling a cold. Fellow Splash Sister, Mikayla Ferenz finished the night with 21 points, as the Vandals scored a convincing 84-70 win over Eastern Oregon.



Ferenz jumped two spots, passing Kelli Johnson and Susan Woolf on Idaho's all-time 3-pointer list. She now is fourth in program history with 209 career 3's. Pierce remains in third with 226 career triples.



How it Happened

Idaho (4-7) did not get a quick start to the contest. Eastern Oregon led for a majority of the first quarter, getting out to a 16-10 advantage at the 3:46 mark. Idaho shot just 7-of-21 in the opening quarter but used a key 3 from Pierce to help close the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 20-16 lead.



Eastern Oregon (12-2) tied the game at 21 with a quick 5-0 early in the second. Pierce and Ferenz hit 3's on back-to-back possessions to put the Vandals back up by six. Idaho grew its lead to 12 off a Pierce 3 in the final minute. The Vandals shot 6-of-16 from the floor in the second, leading 43-32 at the half.



Isabelle Hadden , Idaho's lone Boise native, scored the first four Idaho points in the third to give the Vandals the 46-32 lead. Pierce hit four 3's in the quarter, with her final shot from deep widening the Vandal lead to 66-43.



The Mountaineers were able to get some points back in the fourth, outscoring Idaho 18-11 in the final quarter. Maya Ah You-Dias scored 11 points in the quarter for Eastern Oregon, trimming the Idaho lead down to 14 in the final seconds.



Hadden finished with eight points and six rebounds. Ferenz totaled eight boards and handed out four assists. Geraldine McCorkell led the team with 13 rebounds to go with her eight points.