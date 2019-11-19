Vandal women take down Dons on the road

SAN FRANCISCO - The University of Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team picked up its first road win of the season over the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, California. The Vandals battled in the first half with the Dons before hot shooting carried Idaho to a 59-44 lead at the end of the third quarter. Although the Vandals struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, 43.1 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent shooting from three, for the game, would carry Idaho to a 66-60 win over San Francisco.



The Vandals struggled in the first quarter only scoring 14 points, and shooting 2-6 from three-point range, through the first 10 minutes of play. The Dons outscored Idaho 18-14 in the first.



After trailing the Dons for most of the first half, Beyonce Bea gave Idaho a 30-27 lead with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter. Bea added a basket with four seconds to go before the half, giving the Vandals a 33-27 lead at halftime.

Idaho opened the third quarter on a 20-10 run, draining four three-pointers, to take a commanding 53-37 lead over San Francisco. A second chance effort from Natalie Klinker gave the Vandals a 59-44 lead at the end of the third quarter.



The Vandals were shooting 66.7 percent from the field prior to the fourth quarter where they struggled, scoring just seven points in the final ten minutes. San Francisco outscored Idaho 16-7 in the fourth, coming within four points 64-60 with 14 seconds remaining. Gina Marxen closed the door on a Dons comeback, knocking down two free-throws in the final seconds.

