Vandal women headed to round of 16 in WNIT

MOSCOW, Idaho -

In what felt like a standing room only gym, Idaho women’s basketball (22-11) knocked off Denver (18-14), the nation eighth scoring offense, 88-66 in the Second Round of the WNIT Sunday afternoon in Memorial Gym. Idaho continues to make history as today’s win marks the first time since 1986 the Vandals advanced to a sweet 16 round in postseason.

It was all about redemption for the Vandal seniors—Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce—after falling to Idaho State on senior night in Cowan Spectrum. In front of a home crown, Ferenz, Pierce and the rest of the team more than made up for the home loss earlier this month on senior night. The Splash Sisters along with Gina Marxen combined for 65 points. Ferenz led the group with 33 points, five boards and three assists. Both Pierce and Marxen posted 16 points apiece. Maxen also dished out six assists.

Lizzy Klinker added six points while her sister, Natalie Klinker, posted eight with nine rebounds. Freshman Hailey Christopher stepped up for the Vandals as she cleared the glass with seven boards, four of them were offensive.

THE GAME

The Vandals struggled to keep pace with the Pioneers in the first 20 minutes of action. Denver shot nearly 60 percent to half on top, 41-32.

The game was stolen by the Vandals in the third quarter after a three-pointer by Marxen gave Idaho its first lead since early in the first quarter. Marxen’s three sparked an 11-0 run with 2:30 left to play in the quarter. Idaho ended the third up by 18 points. Idaho put up 36 points to Denver’s 9 in that quarter, which tied for the most points made in a single quarter this season.

Running away with the game, Idaho led by 23 points with 1:22 left in regulation. The Vandals defense stunned the Pioneers in the second half. Left disorientated by Idaho’s third-quarter burst, Denver was unable to find the same groove they had in the first half. Idaho’s defense and ability to get offensive boards halted the Pioneers as well as fueled their offense.

With a standing ovation from the crowd, Idaho ended it’s final game in Moscow on a high note, defeating Denver in front 1,230 fans and advancing to Round 16 of the WNIT.