Vandal women fall to Old Dominion
SAN LUIS OBISPO. Calif. - The University of Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team fell to the Old Dominion University Monarchs 67-55 in game two of the Sharelso Holliday Beach Classic.
Down 11 at the half the Vandals outscored the Monarchs 16-6 in the third quarter to trail Old Dominion 43-42 to begin the fourth. Idaho's comeback attempt fell short as the Monarchs scored 22 points in the final quarter of play, defeating Idaho 67-55. Despite a big third quarter, the Vandals were unable to hit a three-pointer in the second half of play. Lizzy Klinker led Idaho with 14 points in the game while Caitlyn Jones contributed 11 points off the bench.
Idaho fell behind to Old Dominion 19-7 midway through the first quarter, closing the final to minutes on a 4-2 run, cutting the deficit to 21-11.
A quick five points to begin the second quarter from Caitlyn Jones cut ODU's lead to 21-16 with 9:08 to go in the quarter. Jones drilled another three-pointer with 7:46 remaining in the period to cut the lead to 25-19. With the Jones three, Idaho would outscore ODU 10-9 in the final eight minutes before half. However, the Monarchs would carry a 37-26 in to halftime.
The offense began to click for the Vandals following halftime with an 10-0 run to open the third, too trail ODU 37-36 following a jumper from Isabelle Hadden. Idaho forced four Monarch turnovers in the first three minutes of the third, turning the mishaps in to six points.
Gina Marxen gave the Vandals a 42-41 lead following a layup with 35 remaining in the third, but it wasn't for long as Old Dominion immediately responded with a layup to lead 43-42 at the end of the quarter.
Four quick points from Lizzy Klinker to open the fourth quarter would give Idaho a 46-43 with 8:58 remaining in the game. However, the Monarchs outscored Idaho 24-9 the rest of the way, defeating the Vandals 67-55.
Old Dominion posted a 42 percent field goal percentage and a 21 percent three-point percentage in the game while the Vandals shot 40 percent from the floor and just 17 percent from beyond-the-arc.
Old Dominion's biggest advantage over Idaho was on the boards 43-35. The Monarchs grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and scored 18 second chance points. The Vandals hauled in 10 offensive rebounds but were only able to turn them in to four second chance points.
Idaho had succuss defensively over the Monarchs forcing 12 turnovers, however ODU forced Idaho in to 15 turnovers. The Vandals scored 16 points off turnovers while the Monarchs turned the Idaho's turnovers in to 17 points.
Idaho featured two players scoring in double-digits. Lizzy Klinker scored 15 points while Caitlyn Jones added 11 off the bench. Klinker also led the Vandals on the boards with 9 total rebounds.
