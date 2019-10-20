Richardson leads Idaho to win over Idaho State
MOSCOW, Idaho - Lewiston native Colton Richardson got the start at quarterback for the Idaho Vandals today and he leads the team to a big win over rival Idaho State 45-21.
Richardson connected on 17 of 25 passes for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns, he also ran in another score. But the win would come at a cost for Richardson who left the game in the 3rd quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury.
Idaho picks up their first Big Sky win of the season to go against three losses.
The Vandals will have a bye week next week before hosting Cal Poly November 2nd.
