Petrino's career day leads Idaho to overtime win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The offense got rolling and never stopped on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, with Idaho (5-7, 3-5 BSC) taking down Northern Arizona (4-8, 2-6 BSC), 60-53, in overtime.

Mason Petrino, Jeff Cotton, Nick Romano and Hayden Hatten all had career days. Petrino finished with 491 yards in the air and six passing touchdowns, both career-bests. Cotton tied the program the record with 17 receptions and posted the fifth most receiving yards in a game (223) in program history.

Romano had a balanced game, with 154 yards on the ground and 98 yards receiving. He added three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. Hayden Hatten set career-highs with five catches, 47 yards and his first two touchdowns.

NAU took over early but Idaho responded quickly to tie things up as the first quarter expired, on a Cotton touchdown. The Vandals stayed close throughout the second quarter, but trailed at the break, 27-24.

Idaho piled it on in the third, to the tune of three touchdowns. Hayden Hatten scored his second of the day, followed by Cotton's second, before Petrino rushed in from two yards out to end the quarter and put Idaho up, 46-36.

NAU scored two touchdowns to open the fourth, but Romano gave the Vandals a three point lead with 44 seconds remaining. NAU stayed calm and drove the field to kick a field goal with two seconds remaining to force overtime.

Idaho needed just one play in the first overtime, a 25-yard score from Petrino to Romano. The defense held strong, keeping the NAU quarterback out of the endzone on fourth down to seal the win.

Idaho finished with 738 yards of offense, including 491 in the air.