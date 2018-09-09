Idaho Vandals

Petrino, Richardson lead Idaho past W. New Mexico 56-10

MOSCOW, Idaho. - Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson combined for four touchdowns to take Idaho past Division-II Western New Mexico 56-10 on Saturday.

Petrino had 151 yards and a score passing and ran for a touchdown. Richardson threw for 95 yards and two scores. David Ungerer had 118 yards receiving with a touchdown and a 65-yard punt return for another score.

Petrino, who was shaken up in the second quarter and replaced by Richardson, returned late in the third to throw a 25-yard touchdown to Cutrell Haywood for a 28-10 Vandals (1-1) lead. Richardson followed up in the fourth with a scoring pass to Ungerer and defensive back Dorian Clark blocked a Mustangs field goal attempt and took it 47 yards for another Vandals touchdown.

After trailing 10-7 early in the first, the Vandals scored on a run by Isaiah Saunders and on a Richardson pass to Jeff Cotton to go up 21-10 at halftime.

Blayne Armstrong threw for 180 yards and a score for the Mustangs.

