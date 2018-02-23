Nine Game Winning Streak Over For Idaho Women

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho's nine-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of in-state rival Idaho State on Thursday. The Vandals shots were not falling like they had the prior nine games in the return to Memorial Gym for the Battle of the Domes presented by Idaho Central Credit Union.



Despite the offensive struggles, four Vandals totaled double figures. Senior Geraldine McCorkell put in 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. Taylor Pierce also scored 14 on the night. Mikayla Ferenz and Isabelle Hadden totaled 12 and 10, respectively.



How it Happened

The Vandals got early 3's from Ferenz and Pierce accounting for Idaho's first nine points. Things seemed on track for Idaho, building an early lead. Then the struggles kicked in. Idaho hit just two more field goals in the quarter, while the Bengals closed the quarter 4-for-4 from the field.



Idaho (15-11, 11-4) looked to find its groove at the open of the second. Hadden came in off the bench and scored six points in a 9-3 run to start the quarter. The Idaho State defense did not budge the rest of the quarter holding Idaho to 0-for-7 from the field.



The Vandals trailed 30-24 at the half, marking the first time the team was down at the break since Jan. 12 at Eastern Washington.



Idaho State (18-8, 10-5) used a 12-5 run to open the third, extending its lead to 42-29. The Bengal lead reached 14 before the quarter came to a close. The Vandal offense again struggled from the field, converting 4-of-12 from the field.



Idaho's offense came to life in the fourth. Hadden put four points on the board early, cutting the deficit to 10. Ferenz, Pierce and McCorkell also had key contributions in a 12-1 run that got Idaho within three, 52-49, with 5:13 to play. Unfortunately for Idaho, the cold streak returned, finishing remaining five minutes 1-for-10 from the field.



Grace Kenyon led ISU with 17 points and eight rebounds.