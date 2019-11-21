Marxen leads Vandal women to win over Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. - The University of Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team picked up its third win of the season over Seattle University in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday night in exciting fashion.

Despite struggling from the floor in regulation, the Vandals shot nearly 60 percent from the floor in overtime, on the way to a 90-84 win over the Redhawks. Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea each tallied career highs with 30 and 27 points respectively. Idaho came from behind to force both overtime's before controlling the final overtime period, outscoring Seattle 15-9.



With 21 seconds to go in regulation, Idaho trailed the Redhawks 64-61 before Beyonce Bea drilled a three-pointer in the corner tying the game 64-64 and ultimately forcing overtime.



In the second overtime, Idaho made a couple quick buckets to lead Seattle 68-66 before the Redhawks took control. Seattle held a 74-70 lead over Idaho with 1:27 to go before a 5-1 run by the Vandals to close the period. With 14 seconds to go, Hailey Christopher stole the ball from the Redhawks and converted a layup, tying the game 75-75 to force the second overtime.



Idaho controlled the second overtime from the start, opening on a 6-0 run. Seven points from Bea in the final1:25 all but put the game away for the Vandals 88-84. Marxen was a perfect 2-2 from the free-throw line in the final seconds as the Vandals defeated Seattle 90-84 in double-overtime.

The Vandals were shooting just 38 percent from the floor prior to overtime where they shot 58 percent.

Gina Marxen led the Vandals in scoring with a career-high 30 points including seven made three-pointers.

Beyonce Bea also had a career night with 27 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.