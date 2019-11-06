Idaho women fall on the road against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Oklah. - The University of Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team fell just short to Oklahoma State 62-47 on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma. After struggling through the first 20 minutes of play, the Vandals improved throughout, increasing the point total in each quarter as the game progressed. Idaho closed the game strong with 20 points in the fourth quarter.



THE GAME



The Vandals struggled in the first half only scoring 15 points through the first 20 minutes of play, while holding Oklahoma State to just 29 points on 26.5 percent shooting.



Idaho's offense began to find rhythm in the third quarter, adding 12 points. However, the Cowgirls added 20 points in the third to build a 49-27 lead over the Vandals.

Idaho responded with 20 points in the fourth quarter. A 13 point run by the Vandals, capped with a Lizzy Klinker three, cut the deficit to 10 points, 55-45 with 3:36 remaining.

Natalie Klinker cut the Cowgirl lead to single digits 56-47, following a jumper, with 1:48 remaining.



Lizzy Klinker led the Vandals with 14 points, while Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea chipped in eight and seven, respectively.



THE NOTES



Oklahoma State led by as many as 24 throughout the game but the biggest scoring run of the night was a 13-0 run by the Vandals in the fourth quarter.



The Vandals and Cowgirls each found success scoring in the paint tonight with 18 points each coming from the paint.



Idaho was narrowly edged in rebounds by the Cowgirls 52-46. Freshman Beyonce Bea led the Vandals on the boards with 10.



After being outscored in the first three quarters, Idaho outscored Oklahoma State 20-13 in the fourth.



THE NAME



Senior Lizzy Klinker was the Vandals' leading scorer tonight with 14 points. She also contributed one rebound, assist, and steal.



UP NEXT



Idaho will host Colorado State on Wednesday, November 13th at 6 p.m. in Memorial Gym in its regular season home opener.

