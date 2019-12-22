Idaho tops Hawai'i 67-52 in final non-conference game of the season

The University of Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball defeated the University of Hawai'i 67-52 in Cowan-Spectrum Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Vandals led from the opening tip and by as many as 16 early on. Lizzy Klinker and Beyonce Bea each led Idaho in scoring with 15 points. Klinker and Beyonce were part of eight different Vandals who scored today.



THE GAME



13 seconds in the game, Janie King , who made her first start of the season, drained a three-pointer off an assist from Beyonce Bea , to give Idaho a 3-0 lead over Hawai'i. Idaho would hold the lead over Hawai'i the rest of the way following King's three.

Idaho led by as many as seven points in the first period. Isabelle Hadden gave the Vandals a 17-10 lead with a jumper off an assist from King with 2:39 remaining in the period.

The Vandals would finish the first ten minutes of play with a 20-14 lead. Gina Marxen drilled her first three-pointer of the game with 15 seconds to go in the period.

The second period of play saw the Vandals score a game-high 23 points. The Vandals opened the period on an 8-0 run, capped by a jumper from Beyonce Bea with 8:02 remaining, to lead 27-14 over the Rainbow Wahinee.

A layup by Lizzy Klinker with 4:21 remaining in the second period gave Idaho a 37-21 lead over Hawai'i, the largest of the game.

Idaho took a 43-31 lead in to halftime following a huge 11-point first half for Lizzy Klinker .

After struggling offensively in the third period, Idaho carried a 52-44 lead in to the fourth and outscored the Rainbow Wahinee 15-8 in the final period. The Vandals jumped out to a 15 lead over Hawai'i with 5:12 remaining in the game following an and-1 play from Hailey Christopher . Idaho closed the game on a 7-6 run, defeating Hawai'i 67-52.





THE NOTES



Idaho finished 27-64 from the field for 42.2 percent shooting in the game while also shooting 8-28 from beyond-the-arc on 28.6 percent shooting. The Vandals held Hawai'i to just 33.3 percent from the floor on 19-57 shooting and 27.8 percent from three-point range on 27.8 percent shooting. This game marks the seventh time the Vandals have held their opponents to making five or less three-pointers. Idaho is 4-3 on the season when doing so.



The Vandals protected the ball well throughout the game with only seven turnovers, compared to 12 by the Rainbow Wahinee. Idaho dished out 16 assists as a team led by Allison Kirby who totaled seven in just 12 minutes of play.





Idaho won the rebounding battle 36-31 over the Rainbow Wahinee. Hawai'i has not won a game when they have lost the battle on the boards. Lizzy Klinker and Hailey Christopher each led the Vandals in rebounding with nine boards a piece.

Idaho took advantage over Hawai'i in turning the turnovers in to points. The Vandals scored 14 points off turnovers, compared to just four points off turnovers for Hawai'i



Lizzy Klinker and Beyonce Bea led the Vandals in scoring with 15 points each, while eight different players appeared in the scoring column on the stat sheet for Idaho.