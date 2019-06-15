Idaho fires head basketball coach Don Verlin

MOSCOW, Idaho -

University of Idaho men’s basketball head coach Don Verlin has been terminated for cause, Interim Director of Athletics Pete Isakson announced Friday. The decision was reached after consultation with university administration, including current university president Chuck Staben and incoming president C. Scott Green.

Assistant coach Zac Claus has been named interim head coach of the Vandal men’s basketball program and will serve in that role through the 2019-20 season. Assistant coaches Kirk Earlywine and Tim Murphy will remain in their current roles. A search will begin for a permanent men’s basketball coach next spring.

“As with all personnel matters, we weigh many factors before we make a decision,” Isakson said. “These are not easy conversations or decisions, but we have a direct responsibility to do what is best for the university. Our fundamental goal in U of I athletics is that each sports program be a source of pride for the Vandal community – pride in our competition performance, in how we educate our student-athletes and in how we run our department. Foundational to meeting that goal is an absolute commitment to compliance and excellence.”

Verlin led the Vandals to a 177-176 overall record in 11 seasons at the helm.