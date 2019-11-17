Idaho Vandals

Idaho falls flat at home aginst Hornets

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 08:39 PM PST

MOSCOW, Idaho -  Idaho football ran into another top-10 program on Saturday, falling to No. 6 Sacramento State, 31-7, on senior day in the Kibbie Dome.

The Vandals (4-7, 2-5 BSC) finished with just 194 yards of offense, compared to 409 from the Hornets (8-3, 6-1 BSC).

Tyrese Dedmon forced a pair of turnovers for the second straight game.  He picked off Sacramento State's Kevin Thomson to close out the first quarter, then forced a fumble in the third.

Sacramento State came out with a fire in the first half and capitalized on outstanding field position to take the 7-0 advantage early.  Things got worse in the second, with the Hornets picking up 151 yards in the frame, compared to -13 from the Vandals.  Sacramento State piled on in the second and took a 24-0 advantage into the break.

Idaho got a spark from Cutrell Haywood early in the second half.  Haywood came alive with a 24-yard touchdown, from Mason Petrino, to cut into the Hornet lead.

Sacramento State remained patient and added a late score in the third to go up, 31-7.  Neither team was able to break through in the fourth.

The Vandals close out the season at Northern Arizona on Saturday.

