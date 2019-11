MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals got a monster game out of Aundre Carter who rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 21-9 win in the Kibbie Dome Saturday.

Quarterback Mason Petrino returned from injury completing 13-22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Vandals are back on the road next week in Missoula against the Grizzlies, kickoff will be at noon pacific time.