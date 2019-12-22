Allen's 29 points not enough as Jacks take down Vandals

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The Idaho men's basketball team fell to South Dakota State University, 85-57, on Saturday afternoon. Despite a career-high from Trevon Allen , the Vandals (4-7) could not keep up to the Jackrabbits (9-6) as both teams wrapped up nonconference play for the season.



THE GAME

The Vandals led early, 3-2, when Trevon Allen hit a three-pointer to give the Vandals their only lead of the game. A Damen Thacker trey made the score 14-12 in favor of SDSU, but the Jackrabbits responded with an 8-1 run, and led 43-31, at the half.



The Jackrabbits began the second half on a 9-2 run. SDSU pushed their lead to 20 points, 58-38, with 12 minutes to play. Allen kept the Vandals in it, tying a career-high with 29 points, but the Jacks held the rest of the visitors' squad in check. South Dakota State would take the game, 85-57.



Allen led the Vandals with 29 points, while Thacker chipped in 10. Scott Blakney added eight points on four-for-four shooting.



THE NOTES

Trevon Allen had 20 first half points, scoring more than half the Vandals' points in the period.



Jack Wilson , playing in his first game in a Vandal uniform, scored his first Idaho points halfway through the first half. He finished with two points and three rebounds in 22 minutes.



The Jacks made 12 three-pointers, while Idaho made six.



Neither team shot well from the free-throw line. The Vandals were 7-for-16 (44.0 percent), while the Jackrabbits were 12-for-23 (52.0 percent).



SDSU outrebounded Idaho 44-34 in the game, including a 10-6 offensive board edge. The Jacks had 16 second chance points, while the Vandals had six.



The Vandals had 18 turnovers, while the Jackrabbits had nine.



Quinton Forrest finished with eight rebounds to lead Idaho.



THE NAME

Trevon Allen . Allen led the Vandals, tying a career-high with 29 points, including 20 first half points. The senior was 11-for-21 from the field. He also had six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and no turnovers in 35 minutes.



THE QUOTES – Zac Claus

"All credit to SDSU, they shot well from three but I'm disappointed in our overall effort."



"Allen did a nice job in the first half running off screens and creating space. When he's on balance and in rhythm, there's nobody better."



"We couldn't find a second option today. We couldn't get a rhythm going."



"We're excited about getting into conference. We'll have to be up to the challenge, but we'll be ready for it."



UP NEXT

The Vandals open the Big Sky Conference at Idaho State on December 28. The game in Pocatello is scheduled to tipoff at 6 p.m.