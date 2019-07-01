Spokane's Jakobe Ford dominates Hoopfest dunk contest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Shadle Park Highlander and state champion high-jumper Jakobe Ford made jaws drop three times in the Multi Care Health Systems dunk contest at Hoopfest 2019.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Josh Perkins looking to make NBA roster this summer
- Klay Thompson signs Max Contract
- Isaiah Thomas plays HORSE at Hoopfest with Spokane parasport athlete
- Spokane's Jakobe Ford dominates Hoopfest dunk contest
- Daniel Vogelbach to represent Mariners at All-Star game
- Basketball in Danish: Hoopfest draws team from Denmark